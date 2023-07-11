When We Were In Deep Debt, OBJ Begged Those We Owed Money For 2 Years To Forgive Us – Afe Babalola

During the celebration of Afe Babalola’s 60th birthday, Afe Babalola himself reflected on significant events involving former President Obasanjo. He revealed that when Nigeria was burdened with a massive debt, Obasanjo tirelessly traveled around the world for two years, pleading with the creditors to forgive or reduce our debts. Afe Babalola also shared that Obasanjo approached him and asked him to become the pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) due to the corruption prevailing there.

Afe Babalola accepted the role and served as pro-chancellor for seven years before eventually leaving to establish his own educational institution. During his speech, Afe Babalola asked Obasanjo to stand up, expressing his gratitude and encouraging everyone present to applaud the former president for his efforts.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch Video From 4:56:35 Minute)

He recounted the story, saying, “I was highly successful in my law practice, working for a prominent company and earning a substantial income. Charging in dollars rather than naira, I was content with my private pursuits. However, Obasanjo invited me to become a minister. He pulled me aside, into his special room, and despite my initial reluctance, he convinced me. Still, I declined. But he valued our relationship so much that he approached me again and suggested appointing one of my juniors as a minister. This is why I recommended Olujimi, who is here with us today. Later, Obasanjo requested that I take up the position of pro-chancellor at the University of Lagos due to prevalent corruption. I agreed on the condition that I would not accept the regular salary or allowances given to pro-chancellors. He responded by saying, ‘That’s your business. If you don’t want to take money but help us, so be it.'”

Afe Babalola then elaborated on his tenure as pro-chancellor, sharing insights into the challenges facing the education system in Nigeria. He highlighted the preference of his client, Julius Berger, to employ individuals who had received overseas training, which made him realize the problems faced by graduates from public universities. Afe Babalola acknowledged Obasanjo’s significant role in addressing Nigeria’s debt crisis, expressing his admiration for the former president’s successful efforts to negotiate debt forgiveness and transform the nation into a stronger entity.

Concluding his speech, Afe Babalola requested Obasanjo to stand up for special recognition and extended his gratitude to him.

Savigny (

)