When We Were Doing 2012 Governorship Election In Edo, Shaibu And Gov Obaseki Threw Blows – Kassim Afegbua

A Staunch member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, has maintained that the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, is to be expected; after he revealed how the two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP bigwigs threw blows during the 2012 gubernatorial election in the State.

Afegbua had said, “Time was when we were doing the 2012 governorship election in Edo State, the two of them fought, as in throwing blows; i had to come in between them to separate them.”

(Forward video to 7:25)

Kassim Afegbua, who spoke during an interview on TVC Breakfast, a TVC Television programme, revealed how Obaseki and Shaibu fought during the 2012 governorship election in Edo State. He revealed that contrary to speculations that the two bigwigs are close allies, they are not. According to him, Shaibu and Obaseki have never been on the same term, but only united to deal a mortal blow to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of the ruling party.

Afegbua insisted that Obaseki and Shaibu only came together because they have the same interest to throw Oshiomhole under the bus. According to him, the rift between the Governor and his Deputy is to be expected.

