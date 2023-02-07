When We Went To My Village In Kaduna, People Were Trekking Between LGAs With Obi’s Vehicle -Ndi Kato

Ahead of the election that might decide Nigeria’s next president, one of the spokesperson of the Labour Party, Ndi Kato, became stay on TVC hours in the past and when the journalist spoke approximately the aid that the Labour Party has received and if it’d come down to call reputation among the front runner for the election, others have a better than Obi/Datti and if that assumptions were right?

In respond, Ndi Kato, in her phrases, stated “Of route, Peter Obi has name recognition, he does as he’s someone if he turns up to a place, human beings rush as much as him and there’s no better name recognition than that.”

Ndi Kato then went on to say “when they went to her village, Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna and Kagoro, you ought to see the guide, as humans were hiking among neighborhood governments with Peter Obi’s automobile and that is Northern Nigerian”.

