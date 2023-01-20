This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When We Voted For Umbrella It Leaked, Voted For Broom & Got Swept Us Away, Let’s Vote For Human- Obi

Many Nigerians, including top politicians, have been sharing their opinions about the upcoming election and how crucial it is for the people to make sure they elect the right candidate who can rewrite the history of the country as the Presidential election set to begin in the next few days in Nigeria.

Based on these notes, Peter Gregory Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, urged Nigerians to make sure they don’t make the mistake of voting for the wrong person earlier today while speaking during an exclusive interview with a well-known Nigerian comedian, actor, producer, and film director known as AY, adding that Nigerians previously voted for an umbrella, which leaked, a broom, which swept them away, and that it is now time for them to vote for a human being.

During the conversation, Peter Obi spoke and stated, “Of course you know where to cast your ballot. We voted with an umbrella, but it leaked. We voted with a broom, but they swept us away. Let’s vote for people now; it will surely be successful”.

