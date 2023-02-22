When We Showed Jonathan The 2015 Anap Polls That Buhari Was Ahead, There Was Fury In The Villa–Atedo Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some days ago, Anap Foundation released the results of an online polls showing that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was ahead of other presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. The results of the polls received a lot of criticism, especially from the camps of the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party.

Photo: Atedo Peterside.

However, while talking on Arise Television on Wednesday night, the founder of the Anap foundation, Atedo Peterside, has explained that it is not surprising that some people do not believe the Online Polls from the foundation because some of them believe that he has a close relationship with one of the presidential candidates.

Peterside said that it would not be the first time Anap polls have correctly predicted the winners of the Nigerian Presidential elections and receiving criticism for it. According to him, back in 2015, the polls showed that Buhari was ahead of the then President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan but that the people close to Jonathan criticised them over the result of the polls.

He pointed that despite being closer to the PDP in 2019, the Anap Polls still favoured Buhari.

In his word, he said: “In 2015, I was on the economic management team of Goodluck Jonathan. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala was his coordinating minister. We brought out a result from Anap Polls telling Goodluck Jonathan that he was behind in the polls. There was fury in the villa for some people. They said how can we do that, you are with this Government?”

“I told them integrity is not about which Government I am in. In any case, if I tell you the truth which was that Buhari is ahead of you in the polls, I am doing you a favour. Why don’t you look at the truth and decide how you want to react to it instead of fighting with me. In 2019, I made it clear I was supporting Atiku over Buhari, but when we brought out the polls result I told them Buhari was ahead.”

“I had an argument with the PDP people, they said it was all wrong. I told them they don’t have to accept it. They can throw it away. Nobody is looking for endorsement. In fact, I welcome more opinion polls.”



