When we said Justice Bulkachuwa should recuse herself from PEPT in 2019, APC said we cry wolf- Sam Amadi

Phrank Shaibu, PDP chieftain, special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, said that when they told Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, former president of court of appeal, should recuse herself from the presidential election tribunal in 2019, APC said they were crying wolf.

Phrank Shaibu recall this in an interview with Arise , during the Morning Show program, when Ayo Mairo-Ese asked him that, what strong evidence do PDP have to back their claim that the APC is trying to undermine the Judiciary, or is it that they are just crying wolf when there is no concrete evidence.

Phrank Shaibu responded that,

“Don’t forget in 2019 when we raised the alarm that Justice Bulkachuwa should recuse herself from election petition tribunal, (Atiku Abubakar versus Muhammadu Buhari) APC said we are crying wolf. Lo and behold, few weeks ago, her husband on the floor of national assembly made an open confession and said, I know how I used my position as the husband of the former president of the court of appeal, to assist my colleagues in getting them victory.”

Phrank Shaibu then said that with that, they don’t need the service of the clairvoyant to assert the guess of what the APC is capable of doing, going by their track record of “intimidation of judges, bribery and all of that.”

(Check 22:40secs)

