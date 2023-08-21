NEWS

‘When We Sack Adeleke In 2026, He Will Go For 3 Days Diploma To Learn About NGO’ -Senator Bashiru

According to the Punch paper, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, the National Secretary of the APC, has expressed confidence that the party will secure victory over Governor Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State. Senator Ajibola addressed APC members in Osogbo and emphasized that those who initially supported Governor Adeleke’s rise to power are now experiencing regret. He asserted that the APC is determined to strengthen its position and mount a more robust competition in the next gubernatorial election.

“Less than a year later, those who sought to undermine our state’s progress are already expressing their dissatisfaction. The individuals they appointed to positions within the state government lack the ability to effectively govern. They have appointed numerous Special Assistants, including those for Government House Pool, Oranmiyan Newtown, Children, and Swimming Pool, among others. These individuals should be removed from government. When we defeat him [Adeleke] in 2026, he will likely embark on a three-day diploma course, as has been his pattern, to learn about NGOs after his unsuccessful attempt to remove Iyaloja General,” Senator Ajibola stated.

His comments reflect the APC’s determination to regain its foothold in Osun State’s political landscape and contest the upcoming election with renewed vigor.

