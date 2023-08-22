When We Sack Adeleke In 2026, He Will Go For 3 Days Diploma To Learn About NGO’ -Senator Bashiru

According to The PUNCH paper, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, APC National Secretary said that he is confident the party will defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State. Senator Ajibola, speaking to the APC in Osogbo, said that many of those who helped Governor Adeleke get elected now regret their decision. In the next gubernatorial election, he said, the APC will be more formidable and will work to improve its standing.

Less than a year later, the people who opposed our state’s success are now complaining. The people they nominated to key positions in state administration are woefully unqualified to lead. They’ve engaged a slew of specialised assistants, such as ones to oversee the Government House Pool, Oranmiyan Newtown, kids, and the swimming pool. The government should be cleansed of these people. After his failed attempt to remove Iyaloja General, Senator Ajibola predicted that Adeleke would enrol in a three-day diploma course to learn about nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

His statements demonstrate the APC’s renewed commitment to running a competitive campaign in Osun State’s approaching election.

