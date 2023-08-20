NEWS

‘When We Sack Adeleke In 2026, He Will Go For 3 Days Diploma To Learn About NGO’ – Sen Bashiru

The National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru has alleged that the APC will defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun State 2026 governorship election. According to Punch paper, Senator Ajibola speaking to APC members in Osogbo argued that the people who supported the governor to win Osun state are now regretting it. He pointed out that the APC will consolidate itself and come back to compete stronger in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

He said, ”Less than a year after, those that wanted to destroy the good fortune of our state are already lamenting. Those that they put in government in the state don’t know how to govern. They are appointing SSA, Government House Pool: SSA Oranmiyan Newtown, SSA Children; SSA Swimming, pool, and so on. They must be sacked from government. When we sack him [Adeleke] in 2026, he will go for 3 days diploma as usual to learn about NGO after he failed to sack Iyaloja General.”

