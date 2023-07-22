When we negotiated with bandits in 2017, it failed due to 2 reasons which Tinubu should know- Inuwa

According to a recent report by the Vanguard paper, it was stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to engage in negotiations with bandits in the northern region of the country by a former Zamfara State Governor. However, in response to this, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, expressed his views on the matter, dismissing the idea of negotiating with the bandits. He asserted that attempting negotiations would be futile, as the bandits are unlikely to accept such an offer.

During his address, Dr. Inuwa referred to the bandits as thieves and criminals, questioning what anyone could possibly offer them in negotiations. He cited past efforts from 2017 to 2019 when negotiations were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the insincerity of the bandits. He explained that the situation arose because the security agencies tasked with safeguarding the people did not fulfill their responsibilities adequately, leading to the need for an alternative, non-kinetic approach, which ultimately failed over time.

Further talking, he said, “When we negotiated with bandits in 2017, it failed due to two reasons, which President Tinubu should know. One, the bandits were not sincere and secondly, because they are not organized and do not have common leaders whom if you negotiate with can serve as their representatives.”

Dr. Inuwa further noted that the bandits are composed of various rival and independent groups, making it unlike situations where one can negotiate with a single unified entity based on ideology. The absence of a central leadership structure complicates matters, as engaging with some groups while ignoring others may result in additional problems. Moreover, new groups continue to emerge regularly, adding to the complexity of the situation.

In conclusion, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa adamantly opposes the idea of negotiating with the bandits, stressing the need for a different approach to address the security challenges in the region.

Source: Vanguard paper

