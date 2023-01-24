When We Make Comments About Labour Party, It’s Not Because We Don’t Like Them- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has dismissed claims suggesting that they’ve decided not to support the candidacy of Peter Obi.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the northern elder statesman said when they make certain comments about the chances of the Labour Party, it’s not that they’ve already ruled them out but, it is due to reality of things in Nigeria and how elections are won in the country.

He said the fact that the Labour Party does not have enough candidates for house of assembly, house of representatives and senatorial elections like the PDP and APC, will affect their chances of emerging victorious in the election.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said “We look at Nigeria, we look at Labour Party, we look at Peter Obi as a candidate, and we look at where they stand in relation to all the competitions and the problems that they would have to face. He is facing the problem of dealing with two huge parties that have massive resources and support in many parts of the north, in many parts of Nigeria.

“He doesn’t have as many candidates for State Assemblies, Federal House of Representatives, senators, governors as APC and PDP have. He doesn’t have that and that’s a critical requirement. Those are what is called the structures but, Labour Party keeps saying the people are the structures. So, when we make comments about the Labour Party, it’s not because we don’t like them, it’s not because we’ve already taken the decision that we would not support them.”

