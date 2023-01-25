This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When We Make Comments About Labour Party, It’s Not Because We Don’t Like Them- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Northern Elders Forum’s spokesman, denied reports that the group had chosen to withdraw its support for Peter Obi’s presidential bid.

The elder statesman of the north explained to Channels TV that when they make statements regarding the Labour Party’s chances, it’s not because they’ve already ruled them out, but rather because of the reality of things in Nigeria and the way elections are won there.

A lack of candidates for the house of assembly, house of representatives, and senate elections, he claimed, will hurt the Labour Party’s chances of winning the election in comparison to the PDP and APC.

We look at Nigeria, we look at the Labour Party, we look at Peter Obi as a candidate, and we look at where they stand in regard to all the competitors and the difficulties that they would have to confront,” Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said. He is stuck between two enormous parties, each of which enjoys widespread support across most of northern Nigeria and a correspondingly large amount of resources.

In comparison to the APC and the PDP, he lacks a sufficient number of candidates for state assemblies, the federal house of representatives, senators, and governors. That’s a must-have condition that he’s missing. Those are the structures, but the Labour Party insists that the people themselves are the structures. We don’t dislike the Labour Party, and we haven’t made up our minds not to support them just because we’ve made some comments about them.

