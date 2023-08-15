When we had Boko Haram in our borders, Niger became refugee camp for our people- Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Lawyer and PDP chieftain, said that when we have Boko Haram in our borders, Niger became Nigeria’s refugee camp

Daniel Bwala made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program where he was talking about ECOWAS and Tinubu’s intervention in Niger and was asked why countries like Ghana, Togo and others are not barking as loud as Nigeria, and that was it similar to what some analyst has said that it was not just ECOWAS interest but Tinubu’s interest.

Daniel Bwala said countries like Ghana, Togo, Gambia etc. are reluctant because many of them are francophone countries, he said if Tinubu had been an ordinary member of ECOWAS, we wouldn’t be this serious about Niger’s stuff.

He said the highest population of Niger are Hausa which is about 52%, he said Fulanis constitute about 6.5% and Kanuri 5.9% of the Niger population. He said the Sama which is second highest after Hausa in Niger have a portion of their population in Mali. He said most of those countries are reluctant because they know they have close ties.

“Do you know Niger has a greater population of people who are either Nigerian or are of Nigerian interest in those countries? And historically this Niger has been helpful in the sense that, when we had Boko Haram in our borders, Niger became refugee camp for our people. They have assisted in fighting terrorism.

Watch video here (1:39:18)

