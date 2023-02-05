When We Brought NNPP, APC & PDP Laughed Us While The Other Party Is Busy on Social Media- Kwankwaso

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, A former governor of Kano State and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that when he introduced NNPP, the presidential candidates of APC and PDP Laughed them, while the other party is busy on social media. He also lament that no matter what he will experience in his party, he will never step down

The presidential candidate made this statement while responding to a question asked by Tribune Newspaper, which is “Will you go into alliance with either of the two big parties, APC or PDP”

In his own words, Rabiu Kwankwaso said “Those who know me know that I am very serious. APC believes PDP was bad, but APC is very bad. So, in my opinion, the election is between bad and very bad. When we brought NNPP, they took us for granted. Let them continue to underrate us and think we are out to negotiate.

“During the election, We believe there will be a clear winner on the first ballot. That winner will be me and NNPP. These other people are living in the air. They don’t know is happening. Some are living in the social media shouting”

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Brought #NNPP #APC #PDP #Laughed #Party #Busy #Social #Media #KwankwasoWhen We Brought NNPP, APC & PDP Laughed Us While The Other Party Is Busy on Social Media- Kwankwaso Publish on 2023-02-05 23:48:19