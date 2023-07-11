NEWS

When We Asked Mmesoma Ejikeme Why She Forged Her Results, She Replied Nothing- Chima-Udeh

Professor Chuma-udeh acknowledged that Mmesoma had indeed committed the act of forgery, emphasizing that humans are capable of engaging in various actions. However, she highlighted the apparent nature of Mmesoma’s misconduct, which became evident to the public at large.

The dispute between Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has prompted a response from Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Anambra State Commissioner of Education. In an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Professor Chuma-Udeh, who was part of the committee appointed by Governor Charles Soludo to investigate the matter, revealed that Mmesoma failed to provide a valid reason for her decision to manipulate her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) result.

During the interview, Professor Chuma-Udeh emphasized that Mmesoma was unable to offer a plausible explanation for her actions when questioned about why she felt compelled to inflate her UTME score. Contrary to popular belief, the professor asserted that the young student’s misconduct may not be attributed to a lack of proper upbringing or parental guidance.

According to Professor Chuma-Udeh, the complex nature of the human mind may have played a role in Mmesoma’s behavior. She suggested that the student’s actions could be attributed to a psychological issue, as people sometimes exhibit extreme behavior without any clear motive. Despite attempting to comprehend the reasons behind Mmesoma’s forgery, Professor Chuma-Udeh admitted to being unable to provide a definitive answer.

