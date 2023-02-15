NEWS

When We Are Going For A Rally In Lagos, We Told Tinubu Not To Enter Open Bus But He Insisted- Ayiri

In an interview, Chief Ayiri Emami, director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), said that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, will ride in an open bus with them to a rally at some point. He expressed regret that Tinubu had insisted on riding on an open-topped bus to a rally in Lagos despite being warned not to do so.

The APC PCC Director made this comment during an interview with Sun Newspaper, in which he discussed Tinubu’s campaign and his plans for the future if he is elected.

According to Ayiri Emami, Asiwaju wants the refineries to be operational so that it can be said that they were adequately repaired under his reign. I’ve done some research on him. Even el-Rufai tried to dissuade Asiwaju from boarding the open bus that was taking us to the Lagos rally from his home, but Asiwaju insisted on making the journey. In Kano, too, I noticed similar patterns in the details.

