When Tinubu’s Spokespersons Talk, They Completely Forget What They’ve Said In The Past – Naja’atu Mohammed

Activist and Kano politician, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, has called out some of APC PCC spokespersons and accused them of making a U-turn on their past claims each time they come out to defend their principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Naja’atu, Festus Keyamo is the perfect example of Tinubu’s spokespersons who completely forget about their previous comments about Tinubu when addressing the current issues.

Naja’atu said Keyamo was the lawyer in 1999 who took the Lagos state assembly to the Supreme court for clearing Asiwaju of perjury and certificate forgery but recently, for benefits, he is backing Tinubu for the presidency. In her own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“It was this same Festus Keyamo in 1999 who sued the Lagos state Assembly for clearing Asiwaju of perjury and certificate forgery. He went as far as the Supreme Court, even though he lost but what I am trying to say here is was he lying? Was there perjury? Was there a certificate forgery? Or was Festus Keyamo lying against Asiwaju? This is something that he needs to answer as we are talking of integrity now.”

“When Tinubu’s spokespersons talk, they completely forget about their past claims, they don’t think of Nigeria. All they are thinking about is their interests.”

