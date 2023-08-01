When Tinubu withdrew the N8000 palliative, I was expecting people to appreciate that- Nicholas Felix

Nicholas Felix, APC 2023 presidential aspirant, said that, When President Tinubu withdrew the N8000 palliative, he was expecting people to appreciate that.

Nicholas Felix made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program, where he was arguing that people especially the opposition only criticised and not suggest solution.

Nicholas Felix said that the president is listening to Nigerians “But unfortunately, I noticed we are not reporting, even the opposition party, we are not reporting as if we want result. We are reporting just to criticised, we are reporting somehow to see the government fail. So that we will say, we said it, we said don’t vote for him. For example,

“When the palliative came, the President announced they are going to be giving 8000 naira to about 12 million Nigerian and people were angry that it is too small, after a while the President decided to withdraw. I was expecting people to appreciate that. He said because that tells him that the president is listening or people around him are telling him the truth…they could have lied that Nigerians are celebrating and Nigerians likes what he is doing but somebody told him the truth.”

He said now what he expects to be seeing in the news and social media for president to see is that, now that he has withdrawn 8000 naira palliative, we should tell him what we want.

Watch the video here (17:20)

