When Tinubu Went To Rivers, Wike Tried To Put Emotional Blackmail, He Said I Owe You Nothing- Bwala

According to Mr. Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the state’s former governor, tried to emotionally blackmail him but Tinubu told him he owed him nothing.

The PDP Chieftain continued by stating that certain members of the opposition party firmly think that Tinubu committed the crime since he purchased his victory in the recently ended presidential election.

In an interview with Arise Television, Daniel Bwala disclosed this information and said Bola Tinubu is aware of what he has accomplished.

“The former governor (Nyesom Wike) was trying to use emotional blackmail when he (Bola Tinubu) went to Rivers, but he said I owe you nothing,” he said. He is aware of his methods for success.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the recently concluded presidential election, he added, and he would like the court to order a rerun. He added that if the court orders a rerun, Atiku Abubakar will undoubtedly be declared the winner.

In response to the nomination of former governors as ministers, Mr. Bwala said that it is completely inappropriate for ex-governors to be appointed as ministers and that they have no business holding that position. He said that they did not perform when serving as governors, and he demanded to know whether they would be able to now that they would be taking instructions directly from the president.

