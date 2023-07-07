When Tinubu Visited Amaechi In His House And Said Let’s Work Together, He Refused – Tony Okocha

Tony Okocha, the former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State, has alleged that Rotimi Amaechi, a prominent APC chieftain and former Minister of Transport, refused to cooperate with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s standard flagbearer in the last presidential election. Amaechi’s rejection of Tinubu’s offer reportedly persisted despite a personal visit from Tinubu himself. Tinubu ultimately emerged as the winner of the election, defeating other strong contenders. Amaechi’s campaign involvement was minimal, with Tony Cole, the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, handling most of the campaign activities.

Reacting, Tony Okocha, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State said; “Yes, he is not denying it. Amaechi refused to be pacified, even when Tinubu visited him in his house and said let’s work together. He refused. He attended only two rallies to campaign in the whole of Nigeria. Amaechi deployed Tony Cole, who was the APC governorship candidate in the state at the time to do his bidding.”

He added; “The man Tony Cole, neither here nor there. And I told you that as PCC coordinator, he did nothing. No billboards, no banners, no posters, no jingles. In his campaigns, he never mentioned Tinubu.”

He stated further; “He was scared that if he identified with Tinubu, it will rub off on him in his own governorship quest. So for him it was safe not to ever mention anything called Tinubu”

