When Tinubu Said He Wouldn’t Bore Us With Economic Jargon, We Did Not Understand What He Meant—Sajoh

During an interview with AIT , Ahmed Sajoh, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Media Campaign Council, stated that when President Bola Tinubu said in his broadcast speech that he’s not going to bore us with economic jargon, they did not understand what he meant. He added that the speech was precise and direct because the president did not actually use words that are confusing to ordinary people.

He further stated that when he said he’s going to put some amount of money on some aspect of the economy, he did not mention the amount the country will be earning as GDP. He, however, stated that the president revealed how he’s going to address the issue of food and hunger, which is the most common issue facing the country.

According to him, “the president was very clear from the onset. In the second paragraph, I believe he said he’s not going to bore you with the economic jargon. There’s nothing like how we would grow GDP from this to that. Most people, even those who are educated, may not even understand what they mean, so he made the speech so simple as to connect with the people. When he said he’s going to put this amount of billions of naira, he mentions it, and he does not say that if I put it this way, I’ll grow GDP because people are not talking about GDP now. They’re talking about food on their table. They are talking about the affordability of moving from one location to another, so these are the issues worrying the people, so all the economic jargon that confuses people was removed from the speech. The speech was direct.”

Video Credit: AIT (14:32–14:44)

