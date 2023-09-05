When Tinubu lost Lagos, nobody said it was rigged, why are they saying where he won was rigged – Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, has weighed in on the discussion surrounding the presidential election and the perception of rigging. During an interview on Channels Television, Ngelale asserted that describing President Tinubu’s victories in certain states as “rigged” is unwarranted, especially when the election results did not align with some people’s expectations.

According to Ngelale, the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victories in numerous locations across various geopolitical zones, and these wins were achieved with the appropriate vote counts and procedures. He stressed that the APC’s legal team is well-prepared with a strong case supported by evidence, and they are confident in the merits of their claims.

Ngelale pointed out that when the APC lost in some of its traditional strongholds, such as Lagos and Katsina, there were no allegations of rigging. He emphasized that the same standard should be applied to the areas where President Tinubu secured victories, and people should refrain from baseless claims of rigging. Regarding the upcoming court judgment on the presidential election tribunal, Ngelale expressed confidence that the judges would make their decision based on the facts presented during the legal proceedings. He underlined the importance of relying on the factual evidence rather than speculative notions when evaluating the court’s potential ruling.

Ajuri Ngelale defended the legitimacy of President Tinubu’s victories in the presidential election and called for a fair and evidence-based assessment of the election results. He expressed trust in the judicial process and its ability to make decisions in accordance with the established facts and legal arguments presented during the tribunal proceedings.

“We believe that we have presented the best case. We have the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country and they are working with the best facts available to any candidate. The fact is that we won in more places across all geopolitical spread, with the right numbers, in the right way. When the APC lost its strong holds for example in Lagos, President Buhari’s Katsina and many other places, nobody said that those elections were rigged, how is it that where he won was rigged? What we are saying is where we won, people shouldn’t also say it was rigged”.

Check the video 22:30

KINGSIFY (

)