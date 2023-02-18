This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘When Tinubu Challenged The FG On The LG Case, It Was Not Only Lagos That Went To Court’ – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing and ex-governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has accused APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being an isolated figure. He said that Asiwaju has the character trait of sticking with the people when things go rough in the country, and that this is why he fought for democracy.

In the Local Government case, Fashola disclosed that the former governor of Lagos was not the only one to sue the Federal Government. According to him, roughly four other states had also filed lawsuits against the Obasanjo administration, but they had all withdrawn from the cases under pressure. He mentioned that previous President Musa Yar’adua, when serving as governor of Katsina state, also sued the federal government.

He remarked, “Tinubu has always stood with the people; he is not hesitant to adopt a principled and unusual position in the time of adversity.” Few realize that while Tinubu was Lagos governor, he took the Federal Government to court over the local government case, which affected more than just Lagos State. Ebonyi went with us, Katsina went with us, Niger and Nasarawa were with us.

But when the Federal Government knuckled down and seizes the revenue, they all ran out or court. Late President Yar’adua used to joke with me, “BRF, when they squeezed me I couldn’t pay so I fled out of court.” But Asiwaju doesn’t give up; he battled the anguish till the finish.

