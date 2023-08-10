When they whispered to Akpabio that he was live, he Said I withdraw my statement, and claimed, It’s a prayer point sent To Senator’s – Chuks Ohuegbe

Chuks Ohuegbe, Director of Publication, Pilot newspaper, said that when they whispered to Godswill Akpabio, that he was live on TV, Akpabio said he withdraw what he said and that it was prayer point that he was talking about.

Chuks Ohuegbe said this in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to the report by Daily Trust that naira is now 1000 naira to dollar at parallel market and how things are becoming expensive.

Chuks said our leaders have badly weaponised poverty, and the office of the citizens have become very weak. He said now, when people wakes up in the morning, they are confuse of how to feed their family or fuel the car etc. He said all these are happening in a country that has parliamentarians.

“You see the video that is trending of Senator Akpabio. Deeply taunting Nigerians, telling us that he has instructed clerk to put holiday allowance in the account of Senators. These are fellows who earn 20 million naira. When they whispered to him that you are on live television, he said I withdraw, it’s a prayer point. Mocking Christendom in Nigeria.”

He said Nigeria situation is one where the leaders are not in touch with the people, and the gulf between them is wide. He said for instance.

“If you(Tinubu) have removed fuel subsidy and you don’t give palliative, how do you expect things to work?”

Watch video here(1:18:01)

pecial (

)