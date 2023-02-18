When they were about to recite the national anthem, Tinubu raised his hands – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential campaign council, criticized Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, for acting inappropriately at one of his campaign events.

Recall that on Thursday, the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council traveled to River State with its campaign train. When the time came for the national anthem to be sung, Tinubu raised his hands in the air instead of standing upright, saving himself only after Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, told him to do so.

In response to this, Bwala claimed on Channels Television that he had learned that the APC couldn’t finish second in the presidential election and that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, would finish second because Atiku Abubakar would win.

He said: “Why don’t you look at what transpired at the Rivers State rally? APC no longer markets itself. When they said, “Let’s sing the national anthem,” Asiwaju raised his hands. Oshiomhole later bailed him out and told him to lower his arms.”

