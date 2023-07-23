When There’s Problem In Nigeria, We Accuse Our Colonial Masters -Most Rev. Godfrey I. Onah Says

During today’s Sunday Service, the Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah opined that Nigerians like accusing their colonial masters whenever there are issues in the country.

The Professor said this while urging Nigerians youths to shun every form of agitation in the country, saying that the problem of Nigeria is in the country and not outside.

In his words, he said from the video (41:59): “When there is problem in Nigeria, we will accuse the British government for bringing together over 300 nations without proper preparation. Some will even drag France, China, America and our colonial masters to it.

“Please erase all of that from your minds because the number one enemy of Nigeria are Nigerians. The number one enemy in the Southeast are South easterners. We are sleeping in Nigeria. Enemies are fighting the Catholic Church, check well, one Catholic most be there.”

World-Religion (

)