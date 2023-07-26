“When There Was A Coup In Chad, Obasanjo Went There & Said They Must Return The Man Removed” – Afegbua

Former commissioner for information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua has disclosed the role Nigeria played to stop a coup in Chad and restore normalcy in the country.

Speaking during an interview on TVC , Afegbua said during Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure as president of Nigeria, a coup was carried out in the Republic of Chad. He said the then-Nigerian president went to Chad and made sure that the leader who was overthrown was brought back to power and by so doing, he prevented a crisis in the country.

In his exact words: “There was a time when there was a coup in Chad and I remember that was under President Obasanjo. He had to move to Chad and said that they must return the man who was removed they must return him back to power. He sat there and they did it and struck a deal and that also put pay to whatever violence and crisis that was going to spring up from Chad Republic. So there are quite a number of roles we have played as giant of Africa. We have done well in some aspects but there is still more to be done to actually concretize our role as big brother and giant of Africa”

(Watch the video from 5:19)



