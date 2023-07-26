“When There Was A Coup In Chad, Obasanjo Went There & Said They Must Return The Man Removed”-Afegbua

Kassim Afegbua, a former information commissioner in Edo State, has revealed the part Nigeria played in putting an end to a coup and restoring order to Chad.

Afegbua said during an interview with TVC that the Republic of Chad had a coup during Olusegun Obasanjo’s time as president of Nigeria. He said that the then-President of Nigeria travelled to Chad and ensured that the deposed leader was restored to office, averting a crisis in the nation.

In his own words: “I recall when President Obasanjo was in charge when there was a coup in Chad. He had to relocate to Chad and said that the deposed leader had to be put back in charge. He watched as they worked out a compromise that put an end to any bloodshed or crisis that may have arisen in the Chad Republic. As the behemoth of Africa, we have so performed a variety of roles. Although we have made progress in certain areas, more work has to be done before we can formally assume our position as Africa’s behemoth and big brother.

