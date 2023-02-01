When The Masses G5 Govs Control Have Made Up Their Mind, Endorsement Will Be Irrelevant- Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian Federal lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani has taken a quick swipe at the G5 governors over the ongoing internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a post released on his Twitter handle some hours ago, Shehu Sani claimed that the endorsement of the G5 governors led by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike would have no effect on the decision of the masses if it comes at a time when they’ve already made up their minds on the various candidates they intend to support.

Shehu Sani reminded the G5 governors that time is no longer on their side, and that if they don’t make their stance known on time, their resolution would have no effect on the masses they have control over in their respective states.

“The G5 have been playing hard to get.The clock is ticking.When the masses they (G5 governors) control have made up their mind, endorsement will be irrelevant.” He wrote.

