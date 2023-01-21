When The Jungle Matures The Cubs Will Take Cover, Brace Up For More Collapse- Festus Keyamo Mocks LP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo, SAN, the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign and the minister of state for labor and employment, has found the time to disparage the Labour Party just hours after the party’s Jigawa State structure disintegrated.

Mr. Keyamo stated during his speech that they informed Labour Party members, but they did not pay attention. The cubs will seek cover as the jungle grows, he continued, warning them to brace themselves for greater collapse as February 25th approaches.

In response to the recent development in Jigawa State, where the Labour Party’s governorship candidate and other LP members in the state defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo made this statement on his verified Twitter account.

The reality is that Nigerian electorates, not any of these politicians, will determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, despite the fact that Nigerians should expect more of such from various political parties as we approach the election next month.

