‘When The Chibok Girls Were Kidnapped In 2014, Goodluck Jonathan Denied That It Happened’ – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola has alleged that the Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and the PDP led administration had no idea on how to solve the insecurity problem in the Nation. He recalled how Jonathan claimed that the Chibok girls weren’t kidnapped in the first instance.

Fashola stated further that the former President out of the insecurity situation didn’t make use of the Eagle Square and that any important occasion was held in the Aso rock villa. Fashola argued that Attorney General of the Federation under the PDP was armless and couldn’t make orders to ensure the safety for the Nigerian people.

He said, ”When you look at the opposition party, I wonder if they want to really go back to those horrible days. I was at an event recently when we were talking about insecurity and I said the very first place to start talking about security is to remember that the Attorney General of any society is the Chief law officer.

The Chief Law officer under the PDP had no clue on how to fight back against the Insurgency and I could remember that our soldiers lacked bullets to fight Boko Haram. When the Chibok girls were kidnapped in 2014, Goodluck Jonathan denied that it happened. It was the Buhari administration that helped to recover those girls.”

