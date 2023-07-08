When The Case You Present In court Is So useless, Respondent Need Not Call Any Witness At All-Keyamo

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say when the case presented in court is so useless, the respondent need not call any witness at all.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), have closed their defence in Peter Obi’s suit challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to say when the case presented in the court is so useless, the respondent need not call any witness at all or can just call a lone witness to defend himself.

According to Keyamo, he made it known in his statement by saying the strength of the case of the Petitioner was directly proportional to the effort the respondent need to make to defend himself.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“Let us continue to educate those who are over-excited over nothing so that they can keep their feet to the ground.

“Without making reference to any particular pending matter in court, generally speaking when the case you present in court is so useless that it cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, then the Respondent need not call any witness at all or can just call a lone witness to defend himself; in order words, the strength of the case of the Petitioner is directly proportional to the effort the Respondent need to make to defend himself.”

