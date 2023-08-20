‘When The Bandits Unleashed Their Terror, The Soldiers Also Had To Run Away’ – Sen Ali Ndume

The Senate Whip representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that some soldiers had to run away during a bandit attack in his local government. According to Punch paper, Senator Ali Ndume lamented the state of security in the Northern part of the country. He argued that the insecurity is now on the rise considering the recent attack against the Army in Niger States. He further charged the Federal Government to deal with the insecurity in the region.

He said, ”Insecurity is on the rise these days. You see what happened in Niger State where over 20 Soldiers were killed. Jos is also on fire now, with killings here and there. Borno State has also been experiencing a lot of attacks by Insurgents; even my local government is not spared. Just last week, people were killed. In fact, when they [Bandit] unleashed their terror, the soldiers also had to run away and leave the people. It was after things settle the soldiers came back.”

