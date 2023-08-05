When The Arrows Of God’s Judgement Begin To Fly On The World, Take Cover In The blood – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Meet Jesus The Great Physician And His Great Prescriptions” (Part 3)” at August 2023 Week of Spiritual Emphasis Day 3 Service.

According to him, “The Passover blood serves as a means of sprinkling, and in the New Testament, Christ, our Passover lamb, is sacrificed. This transition from the Old Testament to the New signifies that He died to fulfill the role of our Passover blood. Through His sacrifice, He shed His blood to grant us forgiveness of sins during communion. Additionally, the Passover blood provides victory in times of facing satanic battles. According to the Bible, the blood of Jesus represents the blood of the everlasting covenant.

He further said, “The world is constantly grieving God. Take cover in the blood. When the arrows of God’s judgement begin to fly on the world, take cover in the blood. We are God’s building and we are to be sprinkled. That again illustrates what we are talking about. We are God’s building, buildings are to be sprinkled by the blood.﻿”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 46 minutes 5 seconds

