When State Govts Begin To Challenge FG, A Stage Is Set For Crisis- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter to say when state governments begin to challenge the Federal Government on the matters, not within their authority, a stage is set for crisis.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, saying when state governments begin to question the Federal Government on issues not within their jurisdiction or authority, he said a stave was set for disintegration or crisis.

However, Shehu Sani made it known in his statement by today could be about money and tomorrow could be about the Armed Forces.

Shehu Sani concluded his statement by telling people to beware of dangerous precedence.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“WHEN State Governments begin to challenge the FG on matters not within their jurisdiction or authority, a stage is set for disintegration or crisis. Today is about money and tomorrow could be about the Armed Forces. Beware of dangerous precedence.”

