When Some Women See Their Husbands With Side Chicks, They’ll Start Fighting And Tearing Cloth–Fr.Oluoma

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a Catholic priest from the Abuja Archdiocese in Nigeria. He holds various roles within his ministry, including being an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

During a recent talk, the clergyman made an observation about some women’s reactions when they discover their husbands with a side chick. He remarked that instead of engaging in fights and tearing clothes, it’s essential to understand that the man they’re fighting for might eventually choose to marry the side chick and leave them behind.

He went on to say that not all battles should be fought with aggression, encouraging the audience to exercise patience. Citing the New Testament, he explained how patience purifies faith, nurtures hope, leads to perfection, and aligns with charity. According to him, patience is a virtue fueled by the Holy Spirit’s power and derived from God. He referred to Galatians 5:22, which lists patience as one of the fruits of the Spirit, alongside love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John’s message highlights the significance of maintaining composure and avoiding impulsive reactions, especially in emotional situations. He advocates for a deeper understanding of the spiritual teachings that promote patience and trust in God’s plan, rather than resorting to conflict or anger. In his role as a priest and counselor, Fr. Oluoma emphasizes the importance of fostering a patient and compassionate attitude towards others, even in challenging circumstances. His teachings aim to inspire individuals to develop their faith, find inner peace, and cultivate a loving and patient disposition, guided by the principles found in the New Testament.

As a gifted preacher, teacher, counselor, and musician, Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John seeks to share valuable insights and spiritual guidance with his congregation and beyond, encouraging them to embrace patience as a powerful virtue that enriches their lives and relationships.

