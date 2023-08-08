NEWS

When Some People Sees Someone That Is Dressed With Jewelry, They’ll Say She’s Going To Hell-Apostle Johnson Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman in his recent post On Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Every genuine judgment begins with self-examination. Before you think of condemning people, think of yourself. The fact that your sin is different from others does not make you a better Christian. Speaking further he said “We live in a generation where liars call a thief a sinner. Imagine an alcoholic man calling a proud man a sinner. That is very unfair.

Speaking further he said “When Some people see someone that is well dressed with Jewelry, they will say she is going to hell. But when you study their character, you will discover that some are keeping malice.

Speaking lastly he said “On this note, I have gotten to a point in my life when nothing fools me.

