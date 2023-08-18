When Some People Are Angry, You Know There Is No Money In Their Pocket – Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, in a recent post on her official Facebook page, shared a message to the public.

According to her, “Money is a good servant but a terrible master; don’t allow the presence or absence of it to determine the atmosphere of your home. When some people are angry, you know there is no money in their pocket. Don’t let money destroy the peace and joy in your home.” This is an important message for couples and you should know that money is one of the things that can destroy your home and can also make your home.

So don’t allow the lack of money to destroy your home. Peace and joy are very important attributes to have in your home but unfortunately money can take them away. The atmosphere surrounding your home should not be determined by whether you have money or not.

