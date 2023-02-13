This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Rivals Want To Get You, They Try To Capitalise On What’s Happening Around You – Peter Obi.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has come out to deny reports that he refused to visit the Oba of Lagos when he arrived for LP presidential rally in the state.

According to the former Anambra state governor, that false narrative is being spread by rivals who are trying capitalising on what’s happening around him.

“I’ve lived in Lagos State for a long time, and everyone knows that I respect every traditional leader in the state, including the oba of Lagos. For me, my fathers are the traditional leaders, and I respect them. Everywhere I’ve held rallies, the locals normally plan the events and direct us to the appropriate locations. And everyone is aware that I did mention my desire to visit the Oba, whom I respect as a father, when I first arrived in Lagos.”

“However, Lagos was not the only location it had occurred. I’ve gone to certain states where I tried to meet with the Obi, Emir, or Oba, but I was told they weren’t always accessible, therefore my goal is to request a fresh appointment to see them. You know, when people are trying to get you, they attempt to capitalize in some way, and this isn’t the first place it’s happened. Some have said that he or I didn’t want to see one other, but that is untrue.”

