‘When People Say I Said I Will Demolish, Nothing Can Bring Us Back, We Will Do That’ – Wike

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has alleged that he will not reverse his statement about demolishing buildings that do not have a certificate of occupancy in the FCT. He said in a press conference that illegal buildings are going to be demolished under him. He also stated that his friends are not going to be exempted if they are found guilty of building houses in an illegal manner in the FCT.

He said, ”I want to plead with you that we need your support, we need your total support. When people say I said I will demolish, that one is taken, nothing can bring us back, we will do that. If your sister or father is affected, too bad, we will do that. I’m also looking for my friends who are going to be affected, so you will know that if I can do that to my friend, I can do it to anybody. It’s not about anybody, it’s about whether you are complying with the laws.”

[Start From 15:01]



Oxygen (

)