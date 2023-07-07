When People Enter Power And The Christians Are Being Killed, People Don’t Talk- Pastor Ibiyeomie

Nigeria Popular Preacher and Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, disclosed in his recent sermon how Christians are being showed less concern.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that when people enter power and the Christians are being killed, people don’t talk. He said that even when Christians enter power they don’t defend other Christians that are being dealt with by other people. The clergy man said that this is why he his angry about the situation not because he hate the leaders.

Before now, he narrated the biblical story of queen Esther on how she made up how made to save her people even she has to perish. He read Esther 4 verse 16 to his congregation.

Also, The clergy made a statement saying that”he can’t be here and his people die, northern Christians are being killed and some people in the palace keep quiet”.

