When PDP Were Together, They Were Not Enough To Challenge Us, They Are Now Broken Into 3 – Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director, Election Planning and Monitoring of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Babatunde Raji Fashola has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

Fashola, who is the incumbent Minister of Works and Housing stated in an event organized by Lagos State APC that the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party has been so much divided to record electoral victory either in the state or at the centre in the forthcoming elections.

The former Governor of Lagos State added; “When they (PDP) were together, they were not enough to challenge us. They are now broken into three, how can the sum total of what was not enough then be enough now that they have broken it into three parts.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced that the presidential election will hold on the 25th of February while the governorship and House of Assemblies elections will hold on the 11th of March, 2023.

Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)