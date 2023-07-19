When OBJ Came Up With the Cellular Network, A Telephone Was Costing Almost N100,000—Basset Albert

During an interview with Channels Television, Sen. Basset Albert, Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream, stated that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo came up with the cellular network, a telephone cost almost N100,000 because it was seen that the people had money. He revealed that the price later went down and people began to have easy access to networks, even in rural areas.

He stated that when policies are first introduced, they always affect the people, but at the end of the day, the people will be the ones to enjoy them. He added that the policies of President Tinubu may not be favourable to Nigerians for now, but they’ll later be the ones to benefit from them.

According to him, “For you to have the respect of Nigerians, they must also have the conviction that you mean well for them. So what President Tinubu has done is say to Nigerians, Please, I’m sorry. I know the burden and the pain that you’re going to go through. I give you an instance. Seun, when President Obasanjo came up with cellular networks, MTNs and AIRTELs, in those days, a telephone cost almost N100,000 because it was seen that the people had been rich. But today, Seun, your mother in the village can have access to a telephone, even two lines, depending on the network that is working in certain areas. Today you have Nigerians from midnight to 5 a.m. having free calls because competition bridges efficiency, and efficiency leads to a fall in price.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (31:13)

