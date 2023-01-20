When Obi Was Also Anambra Governor, He Didn’t Allow LP To Campaign Despite Paying For Venue — Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party and its supporters accused Soludo’s administration of dismantling the campaign billboard of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party despite paying for it.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has scolded the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, while describing them as being petty.

Soludo reminded Obi and his supporters that as Anambra State governor, Obi did not allow the LP to campaign at a venue in the state, despite paying for the venue.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users.

The danger of Jealousy. He is akready contesting against Obi without serving 1 year as governor. Peter Obi defeated him in 2010 and defeat him anytime.

Similar traits like Tinubu not allowing Funke Akindele’s billboards anywhere in Lagos. Leopards don’t change their colors. APC Governor did not allow Adeleke to campaign at strategic locations in Osun State, billboards were destroyed, yet he won the gubernatorial election. God’s will shall prevail over Nigeria.

Who was the presidential aspirant then we need to ask him.. when Peter obi was governor you were still under PDP as CBN Governor so tell me how did you know he denied them venue despite payed..

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

