When Obasanjo Was In Charge, Nigeria Avoided Becoming A Stooge To Any Western Power – Gbadamosi

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, Labour Party chieftain, and former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi has gone down memory lane to praise former Nigerian military and civilian Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on how he handled the country’s international relations while in government.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, August 10, Gbadamosi, who contested for the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, opined that under OBJ’s watch as both military and civilian President, Nigeria was Independent in the area of foreign relations, and as a result, avoided being used by foreign powers.

He wrote; “Nigeria has always – especially whenever Obasanjo was in charge – maintained fierce independence in her international relations, and has, largely, avoided becoming a stooge to any western power.”

Quite interestingly, Gbadamosi’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

