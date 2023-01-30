This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Obasanjo Wanted to Roast Atiku Like a Goat, I Was the One Who Rescued Him—Tinubu

During the campaign rally of the APC held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that he was the one who rescued Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to roast him like a goat during his tenure as president.

He stated that Atiku and Obasanjo colluded to sell most of the country’s assets based on their selfish interests as president and vice president, respectively. He revealed, however, that Atiku ran away with their money to Dubai after securing the ticket a second time.

According to him, “Atiku, when we made him senate president, he sold this and that, our assets, our common wealth, and everything that we have; we became skeletons, and Atiku did not care.” I’m the one who rescued Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to roast him like goat meat. You begged the Niger Delta youth at that time, but they ran away to Dubai, and when election time came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to us in Lagos; we rehabilitated him and gave him the ticket. What did he do with it? He used it to collect money and went back to Dubai. We said we’re tired; we’re not going to give you our votes again.

