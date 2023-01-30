NEWS

When Obasanjo Wanted Me To Sign One Rubbish Contract In Singapore, I Abandoned Him There—Tinubu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Obasanjo Wanted Me To Sign One Rubbish Contract In Singapore, I Abandoned Him There—Tinubu

During a town hall meeting held in Edo State by the APC, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that when he was the governor of Lagos State, Obasanjo wanted him to sign a rubbish contract in Singapore, but he abandoned him there.

He revealed that he was already negotiating a free trade zone at the time of his meeting with the former president in Singapore. He however urged to ensure that he wins, pointing out that he would develop the country better than Lagos. 

According to him, “When they were sabotaging aluminum from the deep sea port, I was negotiating a free trade zone.” Before they sold NITEL, our cable manufacturing company was already getting ready for the world. Today, their president, I abandoned him in Singapore because he wanted me to sign a rubbish contract, and I said, “I’m a city boy.” I left him there and came home. Today, that is the deepest sea port in West Africa.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Photo credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: Square (via 50minds
News )

#Obasanjo #Wanted #Sign #Rubbish #Contract #Singapore #Abandoned #ThereTinubuWhen Obasanjo Wanted Me To Sign One Rubbish Contract In Singapore, I Abandoned Him There—Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-30 11:08:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: DSS Arrests Syndicates Hawking New Naira Notes

7 mins ago

Photos: Peter Obi & Datti Ahmed Arrive In Jigawa State For Their Campaign Flag Off

9 mins ago

House Of Reps gives reason for rejecting CBN extension of Naira Notes deadline

18 mins ago

Peter Obi And I Wanted To Meet But I Didn’t Want to Be Seen As A Hypocrite -Naja’atu Says

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button