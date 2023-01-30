When Obasanjo Wanted Me To Sign One Rubbish Contract In Singapore, I Abandoned Him There—Tinubu

During a town hall meeting held in Edo State by the APC, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that when he was the governor of Lagos State, Obasanjo wanted him to sign a rubbish contract in Singapore, but he abandoned him there.

He revealed that he was already negotiating a free trade zone at the time of his meeting with the former president in Singapore. He however urged to ensure that he wins, pointing out that he would develop the country better than Lagos.

According to him, “When they were sabotaging aluminum from the deep sea port, I was negotiating a free trade zone.” Before they sold NITEL, our cable manufacturing company was already getting ready for the world. Today, their president, I abandoned him in Singapore because he wanted me to sign a rubbish contract, and I said, “I’m a city boy.” I left him there and came home. Today, that is the deepest sea port in West Africa.

