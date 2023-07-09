When Obama became America’s president, he left all the service chiefs appointed by the Republican-Gumi

In a news article that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning, it was reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who happens to be an Islamic scholar, and a medical doctor who retired as captain in the Nigerian Army, during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, as reacted as Tinubu’s administration forcefully retired over 100 Generals from the Military.

During the interview, Gumi was asked what his take was on the retirement of over 100 generals and while he was responding, he said that the Nigerian security apparatus, is very sensitive.

He said, “When Barack Obama became the American head of state, he left all the service chiefs appointed by the Republicans because there was war in Iraq. I think we should not touch the military and the judiciary just because there is change of political leadership. Even the civil service is now affected.”

He said that the position of a permanent secretary, was supposed to be purely for professional civil servants, but people will find out that, the position has now been also politicised.

He said that the politicisation of every sector of our public life, was part of the corruption that is becoming endemic in the society till today.

