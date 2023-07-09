When Obama became America’s president, he left all the service chiefs appointed by the Republican – Gumi

In a news article published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning, it was reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic scholar and a retired Nigerian Army captain who is also a medical doctor, expressed his reaction to the retirement of over 100 generals during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

During the interview, Gumi was asked for his opinion on the retirement of the generals. In response, he stated that the Nigerian security apparatus is highly sensitive.

Gumi mentioned the example of Barack Obama, who retained all the service chiefs appointed by the Republicans when he became the American head of state due to the ongoing war in Iraq. Gumi emphasized that the military and the judiciary should not be tampered with simply because there is a change in political leadership. He also noted that even the civil service has been affected by this issue.

According to Gumi, the position of permanent secretary should be exclusively reserved for professional civil servants. However, he pointed out that the position has now become politicized.

Gumi further stated that the politicization of various sectors of public life is a manifestation of the pervasive corruption in society today.

Source: Daily Trust paper

