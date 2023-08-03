NEWS

‘When Nigeria Now Talks In The International Community, They Will Tell Us To Seat Down’ – Okonkwo

Nigeria no longer has the power to comment on specific issues at the international level, according to Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokeswoman for the Obidatti Campaign Council. During an interview with Trust Tv, he said that because of recent events in the country and concerns about the authenticity of the 2023 election, Nigeria’s voice is being muffled on a worldwide scale.

“Nigeria’s social well-being has been utterly destroyed, and our political economy is essentially nonexistent,” he said. So much so that when Nigeria speaks in front of the international community, they order us to take a seat.

What authority do you have to declare another administration to be illegitimate if you can’t even bring a lawful one into power? Nigeria is currently seen as a laughingstock in the international world because to how far things have gotten. The worst aspect is that God has given our nation with the natural and people resources that should elevate it to superpower status.

[Start From 3:40]


